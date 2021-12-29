Shraddha Arya's Husband 'Mocks' Her Bikini Poses in ROFL Pic; She Calls Him 'Weird'

As the New Year closes in on us, the festive spirits of actress Shraddha Aarya and her husband Rahul Nagal seem to be undying as they bid farewell to the year while vacationing in the Maldives. The Kundali Bhagya actress has been soaring the temperatures for her fans by posting stunning pictures of herself in bikinis and the latest one is hilarious enough to leave us in splits.

She has posted a series of pictures of herself in a white bikini with floral embroidery, relaxing by a pool. The Instagram post had three pictures of herself and a hilarious fourth picture of hubby Rahul Nagal imitating her pose by the same swimming pool. He is seen lying by the pool in red shorts and mocking his wife with his left leg in the air. The actress captioned the post, “Swipe to the last photo to see how my cute weird husband mocks my poses" and added the hashtag ‘life after marriage’.

The post, which has garnered 361,396 likes, has surely amused both her fans and friends who have flooded the comments section with both laughter emoticons and heart emoticons. It also caught the attention of Shraddha’s co-stars. Twinkle Vashisth reacted with “Awww you guys" and added heart emoticons. Abhisekh Kapur commented ‘Hahaha cute" while Mansi Shrivastava wrote, “Hahaha".

Shraddha had earlier posted a video of herself in the same bikini where she is seen dancing and swaying by the poolside.

Shraddha and Rahul got married last month in New Delhi which was attended by television actors like Supriya Shukla, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Anjum Fakih and Shashank Vyas. Rahul is an Indian Navy officer by profession. Having debuted in the Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali in 2006, Shraddha went on to become a household name with TV shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan ki, Dream girl and Kundali Bhagya.

