Actress Shraddha Das is a prominent face in the cine industry who has worked in numerous multi-lingual films, including Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu languages. However, it was her exemplary performance in the 2014 film Zid that took the tinsel town diva to fame. Shraddha is quite active on social media. She can often be seen dropping snippets of her glamorous photoshoots on Instagram, shelling out major fashion goals. From on-fleek glamorous outfits to elegant sarees, Shraddha’s wardrobe has it all.

Recently, the 35-year-old has once again earned her name in the good books of the fashion police. The actress won the hearts of fans, with her quintessential saree look, which she shared on Instagram. “Sari not Sorry" captioned Shraddha on her post.

The Guntur Talkies actress aced six yards of grace, draping a serene white saree, exquisitely designed with multiple black polka-dotted patterns, from the custom label Varahi Couture. She clubbed her traditional attire with the perfect sweetheart neck black blouse, flaunting her hourglass figure.

In terms of makeup, Shraddha sported a glamorous makeover. A dash of glossy, bright red lipstick, accompanied by the perfect winged eyeliner and blushed cheeks, complimented her ethnic ensemble further. To round it off, the actress kept her wavy, brunette tresses open. Shraddha posed for a candid click, looking away from the camera exuding sheer retro vibes.

Fans were quick to shower praises on Shraddha. While one user lavished “That curve" another noted, “The forever best in saree for a reason." “She is on fire," pointed out a third individual. Many others went all hearts in the comments.

Shraddha Das seems to have a special affinity for sarees. She can often be seen slipping into several charming sarees, that leave us gushing over her. Check out some of her appealing snaps here:

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shraddha’s last outing was the widely-appreciated web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Besides the actress herself, Karan Tacker, Aishwarya Sushmita, Avinash Tiwary, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, and Nikita Dutta play crucial roles in the series. The first season of the cop action drama is presently available on the OTT platform Netflix. Shraddha has not announced any upcoming films so far.

