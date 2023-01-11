Shraddha Das Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Her Thigh-High Slit Shimmer Dress 

Shraddha Das has yet again created waves on social media. The Tollywood actress shared a slew of pictures where she can be seen donning a sparkling brown high-thigh slit dress with a plunging neckline and sequin details. She rounded off her look with her voguish heels and exquisite ring. For makeup, Shraddha wore black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, rose-tinted cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, which goes well with her ensemble. Her fashion sense truly deserves a round of applause, as every time she brings something new and elegant to the table. The actress tied up her hair in a messy bun, which highlighted her features and made her look even more glamorous.

Social media users filled the comment section with their love and admiration. One user wrote, “Golden glittering angel Shraddha Das". Another commented, “Sometimes, eyes express it all". One also commented, “Breathtaking".

Whether it is ethnic ensemble or western wear, Shraddha knows how to look fabulous in both. Her sartorial choices and charming personality made fans go gaga over her looks. A few days back, the actress dropped her picture in a saree, which created a huge buzz among her fan following.

On the work front, Shraddha is garnering huge attention with her remarkable performances, be it on the silver screen or the OTT platform. She is known for films including Sanam Teri Kasam, Lahore, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, and PSV Garuda Vega. She was last seen in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, which also stars Karan Tacker.

Shraddha is known for predominantly working in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali films. Some of her other films include The Bridge, Kotigobba 3 and Udgharsha. She will soon be seen in her upcoming film Arrtham, directed by Manikanth Thalaguti.

