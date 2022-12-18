Shraddha Kapoor Channels Weekend Mood In Gorgeous Selfies, Says ‘Aaj Haq Se Kuch Nahi Karenge’

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented Bollywood actors in the film industry. The daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor began her acting career with a brief role in the 2010 heist film Teen Patti and followed it with her first leading role in the drama film Luv Ka The End (2011). And since then, there has been no looking back in her career. The actress recently unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film Tu Jhuthi Main Makkar, and netizens have loved it. Now, the Aashiqui 2 actress took to Instagram to channel her weekend mood in a couple of stunning sans make-up selfies and the internet is smitten.

On Sunday, Shraddha shared two stunning pictures of herself while she rested in bed. Shraddha captioned the post by saying: “Aaj haq se kuch nahi karenge."

Check out the post here:

Soon after Shraddha dropped this post, she earned likes from several fans and her friends from the industry. Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira Ahmed Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “Sooo pretty ♥️♥️♥️," Remo D’Souza’s wife commented, “Gorgeous ." Celebrity make uo artist Shan Mu commented, “This is ."

Recently, Shraddha earned over 75 million Instagram followers leaving popular actors Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif behind the race. Feeling overjoyed with this development, Shraddha shared a cute picture of herself and captioned it by saying: “Celebrating 75 Million with Chai on Cheek. Badi badi Instafam, Choti choti Khushiyaan!!!." Soon after Shraddha dropped this post on Tuesday evening, she earned likes from several fans and high-profile celebrities including popular actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Previously, Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared the title announcement video of her upcoming Ranbir Kapoor co-starrer and wrote, “And the title is…… Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo ." Nushrratt Bharuccha took to the comments section and showed her excitement by dropping fire emojis.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that in the weeks that follow after the title announcement, the teaser, trailer and music of the film will also be released. “The announcement video will be followed by a series of other conventional assets, which includes the teaser, trailer, and music, leading to the film’s release. Much like all rom-com led by Ranbir, this one too rides on a solid music album, and the makers are confident to strike the chord with all their assets, including the album," a Pinkvilla report suggested.

Luv Ranjan’s movie is the first time that Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen space. The film also marks Ranbir and Shraddha’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan. Earlier, several pictures of the actors from their Spain shooting schedule went viral on social media. The film will be released on Holi next year. The film also stars Boney Kapoor, playing Ranbir’s father in the film. The film marked the producer’s acting debut.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

Shraddha Kapoor has also been roped in for Stree 2.

