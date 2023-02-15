Home » News » Movies » Shraddha Kapoor Declares Vada Pav is Her Forever Valentine, Gets Showered With Love From Pune Students

Shraddha Kapoor Declares Vada Pav is Her Forever Valentine, Gets Showered With Love From Pune Students

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star Shraddha Kapoor is often seen going out of her way to her to make her fans smile.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 14:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Shraddha Kapoor shared her love for vada pav, spent Valentine's Day with Pune students.
Shraddha Kapoor shared her love for vada pav, spent Valentine's Day with Pune students.

Shraddha Kapoor spent Valentine’s Day with the students of a college in Pune. She welcomed them with red roses. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star is making grand gestures and leaving an impact on the youth while she promotes the upcoming film, also starring Ranbir Kapoor.

This doesn’t come as a shocker because Shraddha is often seen going out of her way to her to make her fans smile, which becomes one reason why her fans love her so much.

As soon as she arrived, the friendly and approachable Shraddha got showered with a ton of love from the students. Her relatable Marathi mulgi vibe definitely is one reason why her popularity is simply huge in Pune.

Advertisement

The actress, who is a big fan of Vada Pav and Missal Pav, enjoyed every bit of it at the Eiffel tower at Seven Wonders park. Dressed in the colour of Love, donning a red jacket, a white T-shirt and jeans, Shraddha looked extremely appealing, igniting excitement amongst the fans of the film.

RELATED NEWS

She shared her love for vada pav on Instagram, calling it her ‘forever Valentine’.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 15, 2023, 14:41 IST
last updated: February 15, 2023, 14:41 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+9PHOTOS

Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Renew Wedding Vows In Dreamy Ceremony, Check Out The Couple's Pictures From Udaipur

+20PHOTOS

Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sunny Leone, Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About