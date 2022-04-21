Shraddha Kapoor Exudes Ballerina Vibes in Her Latest Instagram Post, Check It Out

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is raising the temperatures on the internet. On Thursday evening, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to treat her fans with some amazing photos of her where she looks nothing short of a ballerina. Donned in a pink athleisure set, with her hair tied up in a bun, the actress is surely serving us some major fashion goals.

She did not caption the post but left an emoji instead. Take a look at it:

Shraddha Kapoor was also in the headlines recently for her reported break-up with her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shreshta. Shraddha has always been very tight-lipped about her relationship status. However, she was often spotted with Rohan at family gatherings and private lunches and dinners. The duo has known each other since their college days, and rumours of them planning to tie the knot would also come up every now and then.

It was only last month when the breakup rumours hit the news.

On the work front, Shraddha has treated the audiences with amazing performances in a vast career span, like ABCD, Baaghi, Aashiqui 2 to name a few. Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor, releasing on March 8, 2023.

The film that is yet to get a title, is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood. The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir, for which her fans her supremely excited for.

