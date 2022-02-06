Shraddha Kapoor Rushes to Meet Lata Mangeshkar at Breach Candy Hospital As Singer's Health Worsens

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday night visited legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is currently admitted to the ICU ward of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Shraddha Kapoor was clicked arriving at the hospital late Saturday night hours after the news of Mangeshkar’s health being critical was shared by Dr. Pratit Samdani, who is currently treating the legendary singer along with his team of doctors.

In the pictures, we can see Shraddha Kapoor sitting in the back seat of her car. She was dressed in white attire and looked tense while the paps clicked her. The actress had covered her face with a mask and her mother Shivangi Kolhapure was sitting beside her with an intense look on her face too.

Advertisement

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Earlier on Saturday, singer Asha Bhosle met her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar. After meeting Mangeshkar, Asha spoke to reporters as she left the hospital in her car. Asha Bhosle, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, “The doctor has said that she is stable now." Earlier, Dr. Pratit Samdani said that the singer is being given aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well. After previously recovering from Covid-19 and pneumonia, Mangeshkar was once again put on ventilator support, due to her critical condition.

The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

Several high-profile personalities have visited the hospital including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, and NCP leader Supriya Sule to check on the singer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.