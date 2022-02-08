Shraddha Kapoor Shares Unseen Childhood Photo With Her 'Lata Aaji', Pens Emotional Note for Late Singer

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor on Tuesday morning penned a note mourning the demise of the Queen Of Melody, Lata Mangeshkar. The legendary singer left us for her heavenly abode on February 6 after succumbing to her illness. She had tested positive for coronavirus in January. The actress shared an unseen childhood photo with her

‘Lata Aaji’ and wrote that she will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with her. For the uninitiated, Shraddha’s maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was Mangeshkar’s first cousin.

She dropped a series of photos and wrote, “I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace.Truly The Greatest of all time! I ❤️ You Lata Aaji."

See the post:

A night before her death, Shraddha had visited the legendary singer who was then admitted to the ICU ward of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Her mother Shivangi Kolhapure was also clicked with her.

Her last rites were performed at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday evening and her body was laid to rest with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Sachin Tendulkar, Devendra Fadnavis, and several other high-profile personalities attended the music legend’s funeral and paid their last respects to the departed soul.

With a career spanning over seven decades, she has lent her voice to over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. She is regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest playback singers and has collaborated with several noted singers like Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, RN Chitalkar, Manna Dey and Mahendra Kapoor, RD Burman, and Anu Malik. She has also sung with AR Rahman, Jatin–Lalit, Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen, Aadesh Shrivastava, Kumar Sanu, SP Balahsubramanyam, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vinod Rathod, Sonu Nigam and Gurdas Maan.

