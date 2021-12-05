Shraddha Kapoor Sings BTS X Coldplay's My Universe for Her Dog in This Adorable Instagram Video, Watch

The two popular bands BTS and Coldplay had mesmerised their listeners with their track My Universe, which gained massive love and appreciation on its release. The bilingual song that has the perfect mix of Coldplay’s romantic vibe and BTS’ thoughtful lyrics, talks about love transcending all boundaries and restrains. Recently, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor sang a couple of lines from the song and dedicated her version to someone special in her life. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a video of hers where her pooch makes an appearance at the end. She played the song My Universe in the background.

As a caption, she dropped a purple heart, which is often associated with BTS. Take a look at the short clip:

She has also earlier lent her voice to the songs like Teri Gaaliyan, Bezubaan Phir Se and Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi. The actress’ fans took to the comment section to leave adorable comments for the pooch.

Coldplay consists of Martin as their lead vocalist, along with lead guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, as well as creative director Phil Harvey, whereas BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. Both the bands performed their song together in the recently wrapped Permission to Dance on Stage Concert by the South Korean band. The septet also announced their second in-person concert since the pandemic in 2022.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the film Baaghi 3. Next, she will be seen in the yet untitled film by Luv Ranjan.

