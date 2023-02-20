Shraddha Kapoor is set for the release of her upcoming Ranbir Kapoor co-starrer romantic drama Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The film is set to release in theatres on March 8, and the duo are currently on a promotional spree. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor visited a university campus in Noida, and now a video of Shraddha Kapoor from the movie’s promotions in Indore is going viral on social media.

In a video posted on the official Instagram handle of Viral Bhayani, Shraddha is seen addressing huge crowd at a mall. The actress is seen taking selfies from the stage with her fans as crowd goes berserk. The actress even indulged in a fun interaction with them. At last, Shraddha is seen singing Tere Pyaar Mein along with the crowd. \

Take a look at the video here:

Sonn after the video was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on their favourite actress. One of the fans wrote, “Shraddha Kapoor is so adorable and pretty 💕😍," another added, “She is amazing 😍❤️." A third fan added, “🔥😍😍🔥😍🔥.

It was just a few days ago that the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar launched their first song which became quite a sensation within hours of its release. Ranbir and Shraddha’s sizzling chemistry is also being lauded in the Luv Ranjan directorial. This is the first time Ranbir and Shraddha are paired opposite each other in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Luv Ranjan, known fo directing Kartik Aaryan in Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is also collaborating with Ranbir fir the first time.

In the romantic song, Ranbir, madly in love with Shraddha, is chasing her around the streets, beaches and other picturesque locations of Spain to woo her. Shraddha, on the other hand, is also shown enjoying the attention. The song also features some steamy moments between Shraddha and Ranbir. The peppy tunes, beachy vibes and Ranbir-Shraddha’s crackling chemistry make this song the perfect love anthem.

Speaking on the work front, Shraddha will soon begin shooting for Stree 2.

