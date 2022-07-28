Shraddha Kapoor Takes Her Fashion Game A Notch Up With Blush Pink Lehenga

Shraddha Kapoor has dropped a new set of photos on her social media. The actress is an active social media user and often shares on the photo-sharing app. Shraddha is currently leaving no stone unturned with her sartorial fashion choices.

Recently, the Saaho actress turned muse for fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. In the pictures, Shraddha looked staggering in the blush pink feathery sequined lehenga as she up-notched her fashion statements. She went for bold eye makeup with glitter to accentuate her look.

Her couture comes with a backless blouse and a feathery stole. The Baaghi actress oozed royalty as she struck captivating poses for the camera. She captioned her post with unicorn, trailblazer and Purple Heart emojis.

Here take a look at the photos:

This is not the first time Shraddha has looked captivating, like a true Marathi mulgi. She donned a yellow Maharashtrian yellow silk saree on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Earlier, the ABCD 2 actress looked like a fairy residing on the earth. The actress looks divine in photos. She opted for a floral embroidered green lengha. She teamed her outfit with statement diamond earrings. The caption of the post read: “Do you believe in fairytales?"

Shraddha looked gorgeous in these sun-kissed photos. The actress donned an embroidered white lehenga with a plunging V-neckline blouse. She paired it with gold statement earrings and went for the natural look of make-up.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 08 next year. The Aashiqui 2 actress will also be seen in Chaalbaaz in London and the Naagin trilogy.

