Shraddha Kapoor Talks About Her Family, Says 'I Like to See My Life as a Pixar or a Sooraj Barjatya Film'

Shraddha Kapoor has time and again showcased her love for her family and extended family and how closely connected she is with them. From always supporting their ventures on social media to celebrating all festivals together, the Kapoor family clan is nothing less than a Sooraj Barjatya film, as Shraddha describes so. Growing up in a family with a powerhouse of talent is daunting to many, but Kapoor sees it as an inspiration.

Speaking on the same with a leading magazine, she said, “It’s like my entire childhood was meant to prime me in the best way for the rest of my life. My mom sings like a dream and is almost always singing at home. My nana was a renowned classical singer and musician, so there was a lot of music around me while growing up, and it brought the family together, especially during Ganpati every year. My masis act and sing as well. And seeing my dad and aunts being actors only made me want to do the same. I’ve realised that there can be nothing better than to be in an environment of creative people where the discussions are about art," she shares.

Advertisement

While being amidst so many actors and singers made her want to walk the same career path, Shraddha’s personal relationship with her family is similar to that of most of us. She further adds, “I like to see my life as a Pixar movie or a Sooraj Barjatya film (laughs). I feel so blessed that I’m close to my extended family and cousins and that the entire family meets so often. While we have the same simple tiffs, we also support each other, and I love that. It’s tough to describe my relationship because how do you put in words the family dynamics of Hum Aapke Hain Kaun or The Incredibles?"

The actress, who also happens to be the third most followed Indian on social media in the country with 77 million followers, after Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra, much like her feed is as real and authentic as it gets! While everyone knows that Shraddha is a complete desi girl at heart; something that resonates with her fan following across the country, the actress tries to spend time with her family and close friends whenever time permits and by that has inspired her millennial and Gen Z fans to focus on what’s most important.

Advertisement

On the work front, Shraddha wl be next seen in the highly anticipated ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which is all set to hit the theatres on 8th March 2023. She also has ‘Stree 2’ in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here