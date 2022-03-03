Shraddha Kapoor Turns 34: Now a Successful Actor, She Once Worked in a US Coffee Shop

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has turned 34 years old today. She was born on March 3, 1987, in Mumbai. The Ashiqui 2 actor has carved her way into the film industry with all the hard work and dedication. She is the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, and she has impressed critics and movie lovers with her acting and power-packed performances. Even though she has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list, once she worked in a coffee shop for experience and pocket money.

Even though Shraddha belongs to a family whose members were well-known faces in the film industry, she took care of her pocket money during her studies. Shraddha Kapoor said, in an interview, that she worked in a coffee shop while studying in Boston. Shraddha Kapoor said, “Along with college, I did this work for experience and pocket money".

Advertisement

Shraddha made her Bollywood debut in the year 2010 with the film Teen Patti in which she shared the screen with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. She appeared in her first leading role in the teen drama Luv Ka The End in 2011. Both films were flops. She got recognition after she starred in Aashiqui 2, which was released in 2013. There has been no looking back for Shraddha after the film.

In 2014, she was praised by critics for her role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed drama Haider. Later, she established herself with her roles in the romantic thriller Ek Villain, the dance drama ABCD 2, and the action drama Baaghi. She was last seen on the big screen in the movie Baaghi 3, released in March 2020.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will soon be seen in Pankaj Parashar’s Chalbaaz, Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opposite Tiger Shroff. She will also be seen in a romantic comedy film with Ranbir Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.