Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Look Dapper in 'Kala Chashma', Fan Calls Them 'Best On-Screen Couple'

Bollywood BFFs Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were clicked together after a long time and their pictures and videos sent their fans into a meltdown. On Tuesday evening, the ABCD 2 actors were clicked in Andheri, Mumbai. Shraddha was seen wearing an olive green spaghetti top which she paired with white pants. Varun, on the other hand, chose a blue t-short with beige trousers. The actors happily agreed to pose for pictures and videos and also donned their sunglasses at the paparazzi’s request.

As soon as the video was uploaded on social media, their fans expressed how happy they were to see them together. One user wrote, “best on screen couple " while another wrote, “Feeling so happy to see them back after so long " Fans also called them best friends forever and expressed that ‘VarShra’ is their favourite.

Take a look at the video:

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were seen together for the first time in the 2015 film ABCD 2. Then, they worked on the sequel of the film, Street Dancer 3D. However, the star kids are childhood friends. In one of his old interviews, Varun had revealed that had a crush on Shraddha when he was eight years old. Varun is now married to his long time girlfriend Natasha and Shraddha is rumoured to be dating celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in the remake of Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. Next, he will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani and Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Shraddha, on the other hand, is currently working on Luv Ranjan’s film with Ranbir Kapoor. She was last seen in Baaghi 3.

