Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Detained for Allegedly Consuming Drugs; BTS Completes 9 Years

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. Siddhanth was reportedly partying at a hotel on MG Road, where the police conducted a raid on the basis of a tip-off. Siddhanth is among the six people allegedly found to have consumed drugs, informed the Bengaluru police. Siddhanth’s father, actor Shakti Kapoor has reacted with shock. “He hasn’t been arrested but detained by the cops for consumption (of drugs). I don’t think there was any possession. I have as much information as it is coming out in the news and I am really troubled by this news," Shakti told News18.com.

Tamil superstar Nayanthara tied the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in a traditional ceremony in Mahabalipuram on June 9. Nayanthara will reportedly soon begin shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for their upcoming film ‘Jawan’. However, a new report claims that the actress has categorically refused to do any kind of intimate scenes onscreen after her wedding with Vignesh. According to a Bollywood Hungama report by senior journalist Subhash K Jha, Nayanthara will “no longer do romantic scenes with her male co-stars".

Dharma Productions announced that Chiranjeevi is lending his voice for the Telugu version of the film. Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, with Ayan Mukerji at the helm of it. The team has released the teaser featuring Chiranjeevi dubbing for the film. In the video, Chiranjeevi arrives at the dubbing studio in style and is joined by Ayan Mukerji at the venue. Chiranjeevi’s superstar persona is perfectly capsuled in the video while Ayan is seen falling on his feet and expressing his gratitude towards the actor for associating with the film.

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli had taken some time off together for a quick beach vacation. The couple, along with their daughter Vamika, were headed to the Maldives a few days back. They also posted several pictures from the Maldives, which looked just perfect. Now, the couple has returned back to Mumbai. Virat and Anushka were spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport.

It has been an emotional day for BTS and their fandom, ARMY, as the two-time Grammy-nominated K-pop group completed nine years since their debut. On the occasion of their 9th debut anniversary, BTS organised a special video titled Proof Live in which they were joined by special guest Anderson Paak. The pre-recorded event featured the members performing Born Singer, Yet to Come, and For Youth, two of which are from their newly released album Proof.

