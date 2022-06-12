Home » News » Movies » Shraddha Kapoor’s Makeup Artist Injured On Luv Ranjan’s Film Sets In Spain, Carried On Stretcher; Watch

Shraddha Kapoor's makeup artist revealed she was injured on the second day of Luv Ranjan's film. Shraddha is filming the movie with Ranbir Kapoor in Spain.

Updated: June 12, 2022, 15:17 IST

Shraddha Kapoor’s makeup artist Shraddha Naik was injured on the sets of Luv Ranjan’s untitled film. The actress is shooting for the film with Ranbir Kapoor in Spain. Naik took to Instagram and shared a video compilation in which she documented events that followed her injury.

In the post, Naik revealed that she sprained her leg on the second day of the shoot in Spain. “Sprained my leg on the 2nd of shoot on a crowded street of Mallorca. Was immediately taken on a stretcher to an ambulance. I dint know (whether) to laugh or cry so I choose to laugh," she said, sharing videos and pictures of her feet.

“After X-ray the doc said it’s a ligament tear so we have to put it in a semi cast for 10 days," she revealed, sharing a picture from the hospital, wearing a cast on her leg. “This is me in FOMO while my team goes off to a beautiful beach location to shoot," she said, sharing a video in which the cast and crew were seen on a boat, heading to the shoot destination. “Never in 13 years of my career have I sat on a chair and done makeup. Thank you Shraddhie for being so patient with me," she added.

Sharing the video, Naik said, “They said “Break a leg in Spain" I took it seriously 😂 Grateful for everyone around me whose taking utmost care of me 🌟 Keep the healing energies coming." Saba Azad took to the comments section and wished her speedy recovery. “Feel better shradhooooo," she said.

Shraddha and Ranbir are shooting for their upcoming movie in Spain for a few days now. Earlier this week, videos of Ranbir and Shraddha shooting a song in the international destination surfaced online.

