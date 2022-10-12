Shraddha Kapoor’s Naagin Trilogy Put On Hold? Here's What We Know

The makers of the Naagin trilogy starring actress Shraddha Kapoor have decided to put the project on hold for now. The film was expected to go on the floor in May 2022. The project was rumoured to have an amazing budget and include a tonne of visual effects, a VFX-intensive movie.

According to a MidDay report, while director Vishal Furia and Shraddha Kapoor began filming workshops earlier this year, the Naagin project is reportedly encountering budgetary issues. “Naagin is a VFX-heavy film that was to be made on a massive budget. Given the current dry spell in the market, the makers want to hold the project and revisit it later," a trade source stated. “The film was to go on floors in May, but the stakeholders felt it was best to wait it out," the insider continued revealing when Shraddha Kapoor’s Naagin is likely to go on floors again. “If at all, the film will be pursued after Shraddha’s yet-untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor is released."

The Naagin trilogy, directed by Vishal Furia, stars Shraddha Kapoor as a Naagin, a shape-shifting snake, and is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. The trilogy is billed as a beautiful love story that blends Indian folklore with strong VFX. Shraddha had previously stated her enthusiasm for playing such an iconic role, which has always been very captivating for the public.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is well recognized for her roles in Ek Villain, Baaghi 3, ABCD 2, Stree, Ek Villain Returns, and other films. She was listed among Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 in 2014 and Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 in 2016.

On her work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3, in which she played the lead opposite Tiger Shroff. The film, a remake of Vettai, fell short of expectations. She is currently collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor on Luv Ranjan’s flick.

