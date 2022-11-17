Home » News » Movies » Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Ketaki Mategaonkar Asks Fans To Not Trust Anyone

Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Ketaki Mategaonkar Asks Fans To Not Trust Anyone

Ketaki Mategaonkar advised her fans to not trust anyone after Shraddha Walker's murder came to light.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 15:36 IST

Mumbai, India

The actress ended her note by seeking a promise from her followers to never let this happen again.
The actress ended her note by seeking a promise from her followers to never let this happen again.

The brutal murder of Shraddha Walker at the hands of her partner Aftab Poonawal has left the entire nation in shock. Actress Ketaki Mategaonkar has extended her support to Shraddha’s family and shared a long post on social media platforms. She shared a long note along with a collage picture of Shraddha and Aftab on Twitter. The actress advised her fans to be aware and not to trust anyone.

In the bilingual note, Ketaki wrote, “Ek sundar asa jag aai wadil aaplyala detat! Sukhasoyinni bharlela. Aanandi. Perfect! Suraksheet, flawless asa (Our mother and father gave us a beautiful world! Full of comfort, happy, perfect! Safe, flawless). That is how we see it because they don’t allow the bad factors of the outside world to enter our world."

She talked about the victim. “Pan ek chukicha nirnayy, ani ayushya badalta (But one wrong decision and life changes). Shraddha, a beautiful young girl. What wrong did she do? She just fell in love. But all was taken away with trusting one wrong person. Kal news baghiti aani zop udali (Yesterday I watched the news, and I lost my sleep)."

Advertisement

The actress continued and urged girls and her fans to not trust anyone. She also encouraged and stated that they have the power to create a beautiful future for themselves. “Don’t give that power to anyone completely! Look at the world as it is! Not as the way you want it to be and you won’t ever be fooled," she added. Ketaki also advised that to believe but not to trust.

RELATED NEWS

She then extended her tribute to the victim and penned, “Shraddhachya atmyas shanti milo. Ani tya naradhamala kadak shiksha milo! Hich manapasun prathana ani ichha (May Shraddha’s soul rest in peace and that murderer should be severely punished!)"

The actress ended her note by seeking a promise from her followers to never let this happen again.

Recently, it came to light, there was a fight between the two over bringing household items before Aftab strangled her to death. The prime accused was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by her father Vikas Walker.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 17, 2022, 15:36 IST
last updated: November 17, 2022, 15:36 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Looks Bold And Beautiful In Black Lingerie Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+25PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Elli Avram And Others Turn Up In Style At Beauty Awards, See Pics