Shradha Sharma On Breakup with Raja Chaudhary: ‘He Had Drinking Problem, Tended to Get Violent’

Many of the audience would remember Shradha Sharma from her stint in Bigg Boss 5. Shradha grabbed attention of the audience more for her love life. She was in a relationship with Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband and TV actor Raja Chaudhary. The two seemed to be going steady when suddenly they called it quits. Now, Shraddha has opened up about her breakup with the actor.

Talking to ETimes, Shradha claimed that Raja Chaudhary was ‘violent’ to her. She said, “Raja is a man with a very good heart. But he had a drinking problem, which I couldn’t take. He drank a lot. Plus, after drinks, he tended to get violent. I want to lead a peaceful life."

Advertisement

She further added, “He tried to quit alcohol, he went to a rehab…not just once. But he couldn’t give up on alcohol. Anyway, it’s okay and past now. He is happily married. There were a few other reasons too why we split up. He cheated on me. I am not someone who will keep quiet and sit in such a situation. I confronted him. He said it was happening under the influence of alcohol."

Raja’s infidelity was caught on National TV after a show aimed to perform a ‘loyalty test’ showed Raja fail. Shradha added that she also met the girl with whom he had cheated on her, and she blamed the actor for taking the first step.

Advertisement

She also opened up about her wish to not return to TV and the fact that she is trying to be a part of the film industry now. Shradha was last seen on the show, Har Shaakh Par Ullu Baitha Hai.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here