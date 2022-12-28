Shreya Bugde, Nikhil Sheth Celebrate 8th Marriage Anniversary; Read Their Love Story

Actress Shreya Bugde and producer Nikhil Sheth are among the most loved couples in the Marathi entertainment industry. The duo has never shied away from painting the town red with their adorable pictures. Viewers have always been eager to know their love stories.

Today, we’ll share how romance blossomed between this couple. Keep scrolling through this space to know about Nikhil and Shreya’s story, which shares striking similarities with the template of a Hindi drama film. The couple tied the nuptial knot on December 27, 2015, and completed 8 years of marriage on Tuesday.

It all started when Nikhil and Shreya met during the shooting of a daily soap. Nikhil developed an instant liking for Shreya, and friendship developed between the two. But before things could start smoothly, they had a major argument over some issues. To date, both celebrities have never disclosed what exactly went wrong between them. Things became so bad that they decided to separate on a painful note. But they didn’t know that destiny had something special planned for them.

Thereafter, Shreya came to know somehow that Nikhil is beginning his journey as an executive producer of a popular Marathi soap. The Happy Journey actress decided to let bygones be bygones and called Nikhil to convey her best wishes about his project. This effort from Shreya’s side started a fresh round of conversations between them, and they yet again became good friends.

Soon, when they were on the same page, Nikhil decided to take the plunge and proposed to her. Much to his delight, Shreya also reciprocated his emotions and accepted the proposal. The only thing which remained now was consent from both families, which they got immediately.

Shreya recently shared this heart-warming post on Instagram, celebrating 8 years of her married life. Co-workers and fans wished the couple on this special occasion.

