Shreya Dhanwanthary Goes Braless, Poses In Denim Jacket For Sultry Photoshoot; Fans Say 'Haye Garmi'

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary is continuing to set the internet ablaze and how! The Family Man actress who has been sharing steamy pictures of herself on social media seems unstoppable when it comes to sexy photoshoots. After dropping hot pics of herself posing posing in black bikini, the Scam 1992 star shared yet another steamy pictures of hers - as she went braless- for her recent photoshoot.

On Sunday, Shreya Dhanwanthary raised the temperature on Instagram as she uploaded a photo in a denim jacket and black undies. The actress oozed oomph in her super sexy avatar. With her shiny tresses open, and subtle make-up with kohl-rimmed eyes, the actress posed confidently for the photoshoot.

Check her pic here:

The picture has impressed fans. The comment section of Shreya Dhanwanthary’s video is flooded with fire and heart emojis. While one of the netizens called Shreya ‘hottest’,another social media user tagged her as ‘sexy’. One of the fans commented, “Haye Garmi."

On Friday, Shreya Dhanwanthary raised the temperature on Instagram as she uploaded a photo in a black bra and matching high-waisted seamless bottoms. In the photo, she can be seen leaning against the wall and posing casually for the camera. She left her hair down and kept her face bare except for her black smokey eyes. The photo radiated hotness and confidence.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Shreya is gearing up for the release of her short film ‘Birth’ which will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 27. The next project in her pipeline is Chup, directed by R Balki. She will be sharing the screen space with Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Pooja Bhatt. The movie is backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada, and Gauri Shinde. The movie is written by R Balki, Raja Sen, and Rishi Virmani.

