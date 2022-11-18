Shreya Dhanwanthary Goes Topless In Latest Photoshoot, Covers Her Assets With Hands; Check Out Sexy Pics

Shreya Dhanwanthary is soaring the temperature on the internet and how! The Family Man actress who has been sharing steamy pictures of herself on social media seems unstoppable when it comes to sexy photoshoots. On Friday, Shreya took to social media to raise the temperature with her semi-nude photoshoot. The actress posted some super bold pics in which she is seen semi-nude. The actress covered her assets with hands and her fans just can’t get over the actress’ steamy pics.

The snaps see Shreya giving out sensuous poses for the camera wearing only accessories like a gold necklace, hoop earrings and bangles while standing amid plants and trees. The picture is a collage of a couple of monochromatic snaps of the star from the steamy photoshoot.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, ‘Still Tropical’.

Check out the pics here:

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One user wrote, ‘Mind Blowing looking very hot,’ while another comment read, ‘Wow you’re looking so beautiful, sexy and gorgeous.’

Well this isn’t the first time the actress has shared set of hot pictures on social media. Earlier, Shreya Dhanwanthary raised the temperature on Instagram as she uploaded a photo in a denim jacket and black undies. The actress oozed oomph in her super sexy avatar. With her shiny tresses open, and subtle make-up with kohl-rimmed eyes, the actress posed confidently for the photoshoot.

The picture left the fans impressed . The comment section of Shreya Dhanwanthary’s video got flooded with fire and heart emojis. While one of the netizens called Shreya ‘hottest’,another social media user tagged her as ‘sexy’. One of the fans commented, “Haye Garmi."

A few days after the post, Shreya Dhanwanthary shared yet another steamy pic on Instagram in a black bra and matching high-waisted seamless bottoms. In the photo, she can be seen leaning against the wall and posing casually for the camera. She left her hair down and kept her face bare except for her black smokey eyes. The photo radiated hotness and confidence.

On the work front, Shreya was last seen in R Balki’s ‘Chup’ co-starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Pooja Bhatt.

