Shreya Dhanwanthary Turns Up the Heat With Her Semi-Nude Photoshoot, See Pics

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary is a true fashionista and her Instagram handle is proof. Whenever the Family Man actress drops gorgeous snaps from her photoshoots, it goes viral instantly and receives a lot of love from her fans and followers. Recently, Shreya raised the temperature with her semi-nude photoshoot. In the photos, she can be seen striking a sexy pose at the camera. In one of the photos, which is a midshot, the actress can be seen standing amid plants and trees. She is wearing a golden neckpiece. In the second photo, which is a monochromatic one, she can be seen wearing just earrings.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Jungle Fever."

Advertisement

The photos left her fans and followers impressed who took to the comment section to praise her. One user wrote, “Mind Blowing 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 looking very hot" while another comment read, “Wow you’re looking so beautiful and gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️"

Take a look:

Prior to this, Shreya shared a couple of more photos in her ‘Jungle Fever’ series. Some of the photos saw her donning a purple dress while in others, she wore a yellow dress.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Talking about her upcoming projects, Shreya Dhanwanthary was last seen in the short film ‘Birth’ which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. The film saw her play the character of a pregnant woman and it also starred Lillete Dubey. Shreya was also seen in R Balki’s Chup with Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt. The movie was backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada, and Gauri Shinde. The actress will next be seen in the film Adbhut and the series Guns & Gulaabs.

Read all the Latest Movies News here