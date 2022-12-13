Shreya Ghoshal Posts Her Animated Avatars Created By AI and Fans Are Impressed

Social media is home to so many trends, and they are followed by users, including celebrities. A new trend has taken social media by storm recently. An artificial intelligence (AI) photo trend is going viral on Instagram. Movie stars and celebrities are sharing their animated avatars in this photo trend. The Lensa AI app uses state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology to turn normal photos into animated ones, creating an animated version of yours with a beautiful background.

One of the topmost playback singers in the country, Shreya Ghoshal has now joined the trend and has had 10 of her photos converted into animated avatars using the Lensa AI app. She posted the resulting images on her Instagram handle and she looks just like a princess out of a fantasy world. Take a look at the images.

Shreya has captioned the post, “Art created by artificial intelligence. I was too curious. Which one do you like?" The images range from her being shown as a flower girl like Poison Ivy to a royal queen wielding a weapon.

Each artificially created image even has a different background. Shreya’s photos broke the internet with users going gaga over her beautiful avatars. Popular Marathi actress Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Queen of this world and the others too".

The Lensa app is created by Prisma Labs and can be downloaded for Apple as well as Android devices. However, the app is not free and charges over Rs.300 for 50 avatars.

