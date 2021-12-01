Shreya Ghoshal Reacts After Fans Dig Up Her Pics With Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: 'Kya Time Pass...'

As netizens dug up Shreya Ghoshal’s connection with newly appointed Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal, the Bollywood playback singer has an epic reaction. Parag, who is an alumnus of IIT Bombay, and Shreya have been friends for many years and netizens were quick to dig out their old Twitter exchanges. In one of the tweets, the singer called Parag her ‘bachpan ka dost’ (childhood friend).

Reacting to her now-viral old Twitter exchanges with Parag, Shreya said they were just “kids" back then when the microblogging site had just launched in 2010. “Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho?? Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh," Shreya Ghoshal tweeted.

Earlier, Shreya took to Twitter and shared a congratulatory message for Parag on becoming the CEO of the social media giant. “Congrats @paraga So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news," she wrote.

Parag had earlier posted a photo with Shreya on his Instagram profile. The photo seems to be from Shreya’s wedding to Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015.

In an email shared on Twitter, Parag wrote that he was “honoured and humbled" to be appointed as the new CEO of the social media company. He shared it with the caption, “Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support."

