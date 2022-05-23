Shreya Ghoshal Shares Pics With Husband, Son on His First Birthday

Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal celebrated one year of her motherhood after her son Devyan turned a year old on Sunday. Shreya shared the moment with her fans, posting multiple pictures of her husband and son on her lap on social media.

Sharing the photos, Shreya wrote, “Happy first birthday to our little boy. Devyan alias Nirbu, you gave birth to us as parents and showed us life is so beautiful and so full of joy and love. May you be blessed with the love of the world and grow up as a humble, honest, sensitive, good hearted human being."

A few days ago, Shreya shared photos and videos of her son’s face. She used to share pictures of her pregnancy too.

Advertisement

Shreya has mentioned in the post about the good name as well as the nickname of the boy to make sure her fans felt no less than her family.

The singing queen is married to a Bengali businessman Shiladitya Mukherjee. Shreya and Shiladitya’s son Devyan was born on May 22, 2021.

Shreya started her music journey at the age of four. She then went on to participate in the popular singing show Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa at the age of 18. She caught the eye of the renowned Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

She hasn’t looked back ever since. She has been one of the most popular voices in the industry and lends her voice to songs in almost every popular Bollywood movie. Shreya hasn’t only been popular for her work in Bollywood but is also popular in the Telugu Film Industry.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.