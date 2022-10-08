Shreya Ghoshal to Kick-start World Tour This Month to Celebrate 20 Years in Bollywood with Fans

In 2000, Shreya Ghoshal participated in the music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma, and ever since there has been no looking back for her. It was during the show that she was noticed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who went on to give her, her first break as a playback singer in Devdas (2002). At sixteen, she lent her vocals to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character Paro in the film and crooned Bairi Piya, Silsila Ye Chahat Ka and Dole Re Dola, among others.

She won her first National Awards for Bairi Piya and over a career spanning two decades, won more for Dheere Jalna (Paheli; 2005), Yeh Ishq Haye (Jab We Met; 2007), Pherari Mon (Antaheen; 2008) and Jeev Rangala (Jogwa; 2008).

As she completes twenty years in the music industry, she will be headlining a series of concerts across the world. She will perform at a five-city Australia-New Zealand tour from October 7 to October 16, and then in Ireland on October 29 and The Netherlands on October 30. Additionally, she will also perform in the USA from November 4 to November 19. Shreya’s USA leg of the tour will start in New Jersey, followed by Texas, Washington DC, Oakland, Los Angeles, Orlando and New York.

Talking about celebrating the momentous occasion with her fans, who she believes are her cheerleaders, the 38-year-old shares, “This USA tour is very special for me as I am completing twenty years in Bollywood, and what a beautiful way it is to celebrate my journey with fans! Coincidentally, this is my first tour in the USA after the unfortunate pandemic disruption. I am quite excited to go to there after three long years."

On July 12 this year, the Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai (Jism; 2003), Dil Leke Darde Dil (Wanted; 2009) and Ghoomar (Padmaavat; 2018) singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing Silsila Ye Chahat Ka and thanked her listeners and well-wishers for their love. She wrote, “This day, 20 years ago, the most beautiful and significant moment of my life happened. I made my debut as a Hindi Film playback singer, with the magnum opus film Devdas. The feeling of joy and nervousness that the 18-year-old felt watching her songs on the big screen is hard to capture in words. Always in gratitude to my mentor #SanjayLeelaBhansali who held my hand and brought me to the world of cinema and music and shaped me into the artist that I am today."

The vocalist, who recently sang Boom Padi for the Madhuri Dixit Nene starrer Maja Ma and the reprised version of Maaye from Goodbye, added, “My head bows down to my parents’ feet once again today for they have given their everything and worked so hard to make their daughter what she is today. God has been kind to give me such a beautiful family of fans, friends and colleagues. Grateful."

