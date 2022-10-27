Shreya Ghoshal To Soon Perform At Chennai Concert

One of the most versatile singers we have today is Shreya Ghoshal. With many hit numbers to her credit, she is held in regard by her fans. Having done playback singing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali films, she is popular all over the country. The ace singer, who is known to perform in concerts both in India and abroad, is soon to wow her Tamil fans with an upcoming concert.

The concert is organised to commemorate 20 years of Shreya in the music industry. Her Chennai concert will be held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 18. It is the same venue where other musical stalwarts like Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh Ravichander have performed. An official announcement has been made in this regard.

It is notable that the singer is already celebrating two decades in the industry by performing a global tour. She is headlining a series of concerts across the world, ranging from Australia, Ireland, Netherlands and the USA, between October 7 to November 19.

In 2000, Shreya Ghoshal participated in the music reality show Sa re Ga Ma and it was during the show that she was noticed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who gave her a break as a playback singer in the film Devdas in 2002. In her very first film, she received a National Film Award, a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer, and a Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent.

In 2010, Ghoshal received recognition from the U.S. state of Ohio, whose governor Ted Strickland proclaimed June 26 as “Shreya Ghoshal Day." In April 2013, she received the highest honour from British House of Commons members in London.

