Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most popular and prolific singers in the Indian film industry. Her mellifluous voice and charming personality often steal the hearts of her fans. Now, her recent Marathi song Baharla Ha Madhumas is making a huge buzz among the audience. Baharla Ha Madhumas from the most awaited Marathi movie Maharashtra Shaheer has been sung by Ajay Gogavale and Shreya Ghoshal. Ajay-Atul composed the music for the song. Starring Ankush Chaudhari and Sana Kedar Shinde, the song is now trending on the internet.

Check out the video here

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “New music in old melody vibes when Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Atul come then it’s a treat." Another user commented, “Shreya Ghoshal is the true gem of the Indian music industry." A third user wrote, “The way Shreya Ghoshal has sung it! Those nuances." One user also wrote, “Shreya Ghoshal in Marathi ️+Retro style+Ajay Atul. The music, composition and Shreya Ghoshal’s voice are magical."

So far, the song has garnered over 314K views and is still counting.

Shreya Ghoshal’s first recording was Ganraj Rangi Nachato, which is a cover version of a Marathi song originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar. She has received four National Film Awards, nine Filmfare Awards South and seven Filmfare Awards, including six for Best Female Playback Singer, among many other awards.

She has sung some popular Marathi songs including Adhir Man Jhale, Jeev Rangla, Makhmali and Aatach Baya Ka Baavarla, amongst others. Her other famous Hindi songs include Teri Meri, Ghoomar, Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka, Deewani Mastani, Teri Ore, Samjhawan, Saibo and Saans, to name a few.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Marathi film Maharashtra Shaheer is going to hit the theatres on April 28. Starring Ankush Chaudhari, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Atul Kale in the lead roles, the film has been written by Pratima Kulkarni and Vasundhara Sabke.

Produced by Sanjay Chhabria and Bela Kedar Shinde under the label of Everest Entertainment and Kedar Shinde Productions, the film depicts the love story of Shaheer Sable and his wife Bhanumati.

If you haven’t seen the video yet, go and check it out right away.

