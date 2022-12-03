Shriya Saran Doesn't Give A Damn About Trolls As She Kisses Her Husband Andrei Koscheev, Watch

Dhrishyam 2 star Shriya Saran is not letting the trolls dampen her mood and PDA with her husband Andrei Koscheev. The actress on Friday night was spotted with the Russian tennis player and entrepreneur at an event. While Shriya dazzled in a short pink dress, Andrei looked dapper in a suit. Shriya at first posed by herself but she was eventually joined by Andrei.

The couple exchanged a quick kiss, leaving the paparazzi cheering. Shriya instantly blushed as the couple posed for a few pictures and made their way to the event.

A few days ago, at the premiere of Drishyam 2, Shriya and Andrei turned heads with their appearances and made headlines for their sizzling chemistry. However, the actress was brutally trolled. Speaking with News18.com, Shriya said, “It’s kind of funny! Andrei thinks that it’s normal to kiss me during my special moment and I think it’s beautiful. He doesn’t understand why we would be trolled for something so natural. But it is okay, it is fine (laughs)!"

But she’s quick to add that she isn’t someone to be easily rattled by trolls and negative comments on social media. “I don’t read bad comments or react to them. It’s their (trolls’) job to write and my job is to avoid them. I only do what I’ve to do," states the actor, who was recently seen in Tadka.

Shriya reprised her character Nandini in the upcoming Drishyam sequel. She was paired with Ajay Devgn. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 also stars the previous stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. Actor Akshaye Khanna is the only new addition to the film. The film is a massive hit with the film already surpassing Rs 150 crore box office collection.

