Shreyas Talpade has recently completed the shooting of the film Emergency, which stars and has been directed by Kangana Ranaut. Shreyas will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film. While Shreyas is hitting headlines for his association with the film and playing a political stalwart, an old video of him being perceived to be hurtful to religious sentiments is now going viral on social media.

The video has Shreyas Talpade allegedly disrespecting the holy sign Om by placing his foot on it. No, he did not do it for real but as part of a scene from the 2012 movie Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal. The scene in question has him stop a mobile tempo by placing his foot on the front of the vehicle to allow the character of Nana Patekar to pass through. However, eagle-eyed users noticed that there was an Om symbol on the front of the tempo, exactly where Shreyas placed his foot.

This has infuriated many as they think it is an insult to the Hindu religion, which holds the sign Om as one of the most sacred sounds and invocation.

Take a look at the video here.

It does not help much that Shreyas played a Catholic character in the film and also has a crucifix locket hanging from his neck. This has given the whole thing a very communal colour and Shreyas is being massively trolled with many saying he is not fit to play the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

However, Shreyas has apologised heartily for the scene and has said that he did it unintentionally without realizing there was an Om sign on the van. “There are too many variables to consider while shooting, such as one’s attitude during a scene, particularly the action scenes, the director’s demands, the time restrictions, and a variety of other aspects. All I can say is that this was wholly inadvertent, and I sincerely apologize. I ought to have noticed that and told the director about it. However, I would never purposefully offend anybody or repeat something like this," he said.

The actor was last seen in the biographical drama Kaun Pravin Tambe? that was released last year.

