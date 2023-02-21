Home » News » Movies » Shreyas Talpade Apologises to Kriti Sanon After His Fake Twitter Account Praises Her

Shreyas Talpade Apologises to Kriti Sanon After His Fake Twitter Account Praises Her

A fake Twitter account of Shreyas Talpade praised Kriti Sanon's performance in Shehzada. The actor set the record straight and apologised to the actress.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 19:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Kriti Sanon responded to compliments from a fake account of Shreyas Talpade on Twitter.
Kriti Sanon responded to compliments from a fake account of Shreyas Talpade on Twitter.

A blue-ticked yet fake Twitter account of Shreyas Talpade seems to have become a pesky thing the actor can’t seem to get rid of. The account recently praised Kriti Sanon for her performance in Shehzada, which released on February 17. The real Shreyas Talpade took to his actual Twitter handle to inform Kriti that the account praising her is actually not his.

It happened on Tuesday when account with name @ShreyasTalpade tagged both Kriti and her co-star Kartik Aaryan and wrote, “Just saw #shehzada.. @TheAaryanKartik take a bow my friend… and @kritisanon is next madhubala of this country."

The actress thought it was the real Shreyas Talpade complimenting her, and responded with, “Wow! Those shoes are too big to fit.. but thank you for such a lovely compliment."

Advertisement

Soon after Kriti shared the post, fans pointed out that the user was impersonating Shreyas. The actor then clarified the matter and apologised to Kriti, too. “Dear @kritisanon, I am so sorry a tweet was sent to you via a fake account under my name. Will take it up with @verified @TwitterSupport and block the imposter immediately. That aside…sending you love and luck for Shehzada," he tweeted.

RELATED NEWS

The original post from the fake account has now been deleted.

He also urged Twitter to look into the matter and said that the account has been reported earlier, but it surfaced again. “@TwitterSupport @verified request you to PLEASE look into this. This account has appeared again within 15 days timeframe even after reporting them. It’s just silly and misleads people. The account is @ShreyasTalpade."

Some fans of the actor thought he need not have apologised for the issue. “Stop apologising man you are a good person and beautiful actor," said a fan. Another commented, “@elonmusk should say sorry."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 21, 2023, 19:39 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 19:39 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks