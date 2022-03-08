Shreyas Talpade to Play a Cricketer Again on Screen, This Time in a Biopic. Details Here

Shreyas Talpade made his Bollywood debut with Iqbal, which was released on January 20, 2006. The film was based on cricket and after 17 years of this film, he will be doing another movie on the same subject. This film will revolve around the life of cricketer Pravin Tambe. The film has been titled Kaun Pravin Tambe? Shreyas will be enacting the role of Pravin in the film

Kaun Pravin Tambe? will be streaming at Disney Hotstar on April 1. The trailer of this film will be released on March 9. In an Instagram post, Shreyas wrote that the film will be the most inspiring cricket story of an experienced debutante.

Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chatterjee and Anjali Patil will also be seen playing pivotal roles in this film. Kaun Pravin Tambe? has been written by Kiran Yadnyopavit and directed by Jayprad Desai. Makers have said that the film will give a unique insight into the life of a leg spinner who made his debut at the age of 41. Makers added that even at this age Pravin had an untiring tenacity to prove his love for the sport.

Talking about the film, Pravin said that he feels humbled that his story had inspired so many. Pravin said that his only wish is that people never underestimate their potential irrespective of circumstances. Pravin added that it is going to be a very special day for him.

Shreyas said that he is grateful to Bootroom Sports and Fox Star Studios for giving him this role. Shreyas said that it is an honour to represent Pravin and he will always treasure the time spent with him preparing for this role.

After the IPL debut, Pravin made his mark in Champions League T20. He was the leading wicket-taker in that league. He had picked up 12 wickets at an average of 6.5. In the 2014 IPL, he picked a hat trick against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kaun Pravin Tambe? will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

