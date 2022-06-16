 Shreyas Talpade's Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath Trolled For Playing Hindi Song

Marathi serial Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath starring Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere has become everyone’s favourite TV show.

Fans love the chemistry between the onscreen couple, Yash and Neha. Recently, a romantic video of the couple has surfaced on the Internet, which was posted by the official account of Zee Marathi Official on Instagram.

While a section of the people was fascinated by the romantic scene between the two, there were also a few who didn’t like the usage of a Hindi song as the background music. Netizens have expressed their anger after watching Yash and Neha’s romantic video.

Here’s the video:

Netizens were not happy as Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath is a Marathi TV serial and the makers have used a Hindi song, Nazm Nazm from Bareilly Ki Barfi. Fans have started asking questions like why didn’t the makers use any of the Marathi songs in the scene?

Commenting on the video, a few have said, “Don’t you get Marathi songs to show your love?"

Recently, Prarthana Behere broke the Internet when she posted about Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath from London. Fans questioned whether the popular Marathi show would be filmed in the gorgeous city of the United Kingdom after viewing her post. Whatever the case, Prarthana’s supporters have urged her to join the show as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, in the series, Shreyas Talpade portrays the character of Yashwardhan Choudhari, who returns from the UAE to Mumbai to handle his family business under the guidance of his grandfather. He falls in love with his employee Neha Kamat. The serial revolves around how Yash convinces Neha and her daughter Pari to their marriage.

The show airs on Zee5 and also stars Aanand Kale, Kajal Kale, Mohan Joshi and Sheetal Kshrisagar in key roles.

