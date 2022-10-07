Shriya Pilgaonkar: I Didn't Have a Typical Star Kid Journey and I'm Very Proud of That | Exclusive

Shriya Pilgaonkar is the daughter of renowned actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, but unlike most star kids, she did not have a dreamy launch in the entertainment industry. Shriya began her acting journey in 2013 with a small Marathi movie ‘Ekulti Ek,’ which her father offered to her after he liked her performance in a short film ‘Freedom to Love’.

In 2014, she got her big breakthrough as she landed a supporting role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Fan.’ Following this, Shriya went on to become a part of several acclaimed projects including Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, and The Broken News.

“I’m so grateful because this year has been very special - Guilty Minds, The Broken News did really well," Shriya told us. “All the love that I got from the audience and critics has given me tremendous encouragement and wonderful momentum to my career. I’ve always wanted to maintain a balance of doing series and film work because both mediums are different, and in that sense, I also want to explore different genres. In Guilty Minds and The Broken News, I was playing a lawyer and a news reporter and very soon, I’m also doing a comedy called Taaza Khabar where I’m playing a sex worker. Then there’s also another film in the pipeline. So, I want to mix it up and not give anyone an opportunity to stereotype me."

Shriya, who has become one of the most celebrated and loved actresses in Hindi OTT space, said that she now wants to shift her focus a little more on “film work".

“I feel like I haven’t done enough of it (movies). I’m just working really hard and to be honest, this is an industry that’s based on talent, luck and opportunity, all three factors, so a lot of it is really not in your hands but I’m somebody who’s always had a positive attitude and my work has always spoken for itself. That’s how my journey has been from the beginning, it’s been step-by-step and not a typical star kid journey so I’m very proud of that as I feel like that’s what has gotten me respect and yes, of course, my parents are very happy and proud that my work has been appreciated," the actress added.

Most recently, Shriya appeared in an episode of ‘Dating These Nights,’ presented by Bumble, where she discussed seeking love in the 30s and how her idea of relationships evolved over the years.

Talking about the same, Shriya said, “I think some aspects that the audience will take away from our conversation in the episode is the fact that we don’t have to adhere to societal norms. It’s high time we don’t fall prey to stereotypes and we allow people to grow at their own pace and to find love at their own pace. I think in culture, and just in terms of how traditionally things have functioned - there’s always been a certain time to do things, but life doesn’t always work like that, and it doesn’t work as per everyone’s time."

Shriya continued, “Everyone has their own unique journey and I think it’s not always easy for everybody to have that privilege where they have a say but it’s important at the same time for people to realise especially those who are in their 30s that it’s okay if things haven’t gone as per a certain momentum that social media is telling you and that you truly can find love at any age and that falling in doesn’t have to be in a typical filmy way. Sometimes, love means ease and love is in the smallest things. I think with the conversations we have had; a lot of people will be able to relate to those aspects."

