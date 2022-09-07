Shriya Pilgaonkar Looks Feisty In Floral-Printed Monokini, Rasika Duggal Reacts

Shriya Pilgaonkar needs no introduction. The actress, who has won hearts with her subtle charm and adept acting skills in films and web series like Mirzapur, Kaadan, Guilty Minds, and The Gone Show, has earned a reputation for having the most versatile screen presence. A social media buff, Shriya, apart from acting, has her fans hooked with her bold and classy fashion statements.

When it comes to acing the modern or traditional look, you can count on Shriya to inspire you. Recently the 31-yeat-old has once again created an online buzz after she dropped a string of feisty pictures on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Shriya captioned her posts, “Sporty Spice."

The actress looked ravishing dressed in a floral-printed monokini swimsuit with a pair of white sneakers. She appeared quite appealing, flaunting her toned legs and striking a snazzy pose, her hands in the air, exuding sheer beach vibes.

Shriya’s winning smile that made her eyes squint captivated many of her fans. She gazed into the lens, appearing to adjust her curls. The actress seemed flawless in a no-makeup makeup look, with a hint of soft blush on her lips and cheeks.

The Broken News actress with her piercing eyes struck an alluring pose, slightly touching her lips. She ditched any accessories and kept the swimsuit-look simple yet graceful.

Bewitching netizens with her attractive expressions, the actress’ comments section got flooded with compliments as soon as she dropped the images. “Stunning," wrote one user. Another pointed out her smile and commented, “That smile."

Not only fans, but celebrities also couldn’t refrain from showering Shriya with praises. While the Out of Love actress Rasika Duggal added a series of fire emojis, fashion designer and entrepreneur Jayesh Sachdev called Shriya a whole, “Vibe."

Making her debut with the 2013 film Ekulti Eku, Shriya has come a long way in terms of her acting career. She was last seen in Voot’s nail-biting web series The Gone Game, sharing screen space with Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Arjun Mathur.

As for her upcoming projects, the talented actress is geared up to feature in Avishek Ghosh’s Ishq-e-nadaan alongside actors Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, and Mohit Raina. Apart from Ishq-e-nadaan, Shriya also has director Anubhav Sinha’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, lined up in her kitty.

