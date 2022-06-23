Shriya Pilgaonkar on Being Sachin-Supriya's Daughter: No One Ever Said 'You Got Things Conveniently' | Exclusive

Shriya Pilgaonkar was recently seen in The Broken News. The show that also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Sonali Bendre in the lead is currently available on ZEE5 and received positive reviews from both, the audience and critics. Prior to The Broken News, Shriya has also worked in several shows including Guilty Minds and Mirzapur among others. Daughter of senior actors Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar, Shriya has made a name for herself in the industry. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Shriya was asked if it was helpful or pressuring for her to be a star kid. To this, she explained that the only pressure one feels is when one starts to put it upon oneself. She further shared that even though her parents have created a legacy for themselves, it is important for her to be recognised as a good actor.

“The only kind of pressure you will feel is when you put that kind of pressure on yourself. I have not taken any of that pressure negatively. It’s very important for me to carry myself. The legacy that they (parents) have created for themselves, that is in a completely different space and it’s not even something you can try to create. It is important for me to be known as a good actor because being a star is not in my hands but being a good actor is in my hands. So for me, it is important to carry myself with the grace that my parents have always carried themselves with. That is the most important thing for me. So, no there is no pressure for me," she said.

Advertisement

Shriya also shared that she has had a very organic journey in the industry and that the audience has also recognised the same. The 33-year-old actress went on to say that nobody has ever pointed fingers at her alleging she got things very conveniently.

“To be honest, the journey that I have had has been a very organic, step-by-step journey of growth and I think the audience has been following that. Thankfully no one has ever pointed fingers at me and said that ‘Oh you got things conveniently’ because they have seen the growth. It’s not like I have been on the covers of magazines before my films have been released or anything like that. If I am known for talent more than anything else, I am at peace with that fact," she added.

Advertisement

On being asked what advice or tips she gets from her parents, Shriya laughed and revealed how her father helps her with diction. “There are no tips. Things don’t happen this way. To be honest, I’ll just say that we end up having conversations. With my father, I end up discussing diction a lot with him. For example in Mirzapur, the way I wanted Sweety to speak. I wanted Sweety to sound north Indian. I am a Maharashtrian. So it was important for me to do that. In Guilty Minds, Kashaf Quaze character, she comes from a Delhi family. The way she speaks, there is a bit of Urdu. Especially because my father is known for that. Whatever language he speaks, he speaks it very well," she shared.

Advertisement

She also revealed that her parents are a critic of her work who always gives her honest feedback. “So those aspects, I definitely discuss with them but luckily whenever they watch my work, their feedback is not as my parents but as artists. They honestly give me critical feedback. I know when they like my work, they compliment me on something, I genuinely do believe it. I respect their opinion. They are such nuance actors. It is a privilege to get this kind of feedback and guidance," Shriya added.

Advertisement

Shriya Pilgaonkar concluded by saying that her parents have helped her become emotionally strong because of the uncertainty in the industry. “More than anything else, they helped me to be emotionally strong which I think is the most important thing in this field. Because it (the industry) is so uncertain that they allowed me to ask the right questions, and they allowed me to get a good perspective. Only people who are in the industry understand what it feels like to navigate yourself through these ups and downs. Luckily, I can have all these conversations with them, not just as their daughter but as a fellow artist in the industry," she concluded.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.