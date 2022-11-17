Home » News » Movies » Shriya Saran Blushes As Hubby Andrei Koscheev Kisses Her At Drishyam 2 Premiere; Watch Video

Shriya Saran Blushes As Hubby Andrei Koscheev Kisses Her At Drishyam 2 Premiere; Watch Video

Shriya Saran attended the premiere of Drishyam 2 with her husband Andrei Koscheev. The couple shared a couple of kisses on the red carpet.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 21:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Shriya Saran and her hubby Andrei Koscheev kiss at the premiere of Drishyam 2. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Shriya Saran and her hubby Andrei Koscheev kiss at the premiere of Drishyam 2. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Shriya Saran was all red when her husband Andrei Koscheev gave her a few kisses at the premiere of her new film Drishyam 2. The actress, who married the Russian Tennis player in 2018, made her way to the special screening on Thursday night with Andrei by her side. For the special night, she draped a bold red saree while Andrei opted for a blue suit.

When they posed for the paparazzi, Shriya and Andrei exchanged a sweet kiss but a few paparazzi seemingly missed the shot. So they began requesting another one. Reluctant at first, Shriya and Andrei caved to the requested and kissed again. This led to the paparazzi hooting for them and Shriya blushing.

Check out the adorable video below:

Also present at the premiere were Ajay Devgn, Kajol and other key members of the film.

Shriya will be reprising her character Nandini in the upcoming Drishyam sequel. She is paired with Ajay Devgan. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 also stars the previous stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. Actor Akshaye Khanna is the only new addition to the film. Drishyam 2 will hit the theatres on November 18 this year.

Speaking with ETimes, Ajay revealed that it was the director’s idea to introduce a new character, which is played by Akshaye. “It was Abhishek’s (Pathak) idea to bring in the additional character of Akshaye Khanna. When he narrated the script to me with the addition of Akshaye, I thought it was very good. I have no idea why some changes were made to the script. I am an actor and if I am convinced that something is working for a script, I go along with it. Akshaye is a fabulous co-star and a stupendous actor. Working with him has always been worthwhile," he said.

Although Drishyam 2 is releasing seven years after the original film, fans are still excited to see what the team has in store.

first published: November 17, 2022, 21:57 IST
last updated: November 17, 2022, 21:57 IST
