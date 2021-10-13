Shriya Saran on Secret Delivery with Husband Andrei Koscheev: Couldn't Hide Baby Any Longer

Actress Shriya Saran recently revealed that she became pregnant last year and is now a proud mother to a baby daughter Radha. The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to surprise her fans with the news. Shriya shared a video on the social media platform showing her husband Andrei Koscheev and herself playing with their daughter Radha. “Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine," the actress said in the caption.

Advertisement

Shriya said as the world was going through a turmoil, her life changed forever as she and Andrei were blessed with an angel. Despite being one of the popular actresses in the South film industry, the 39-year-old managed to keep the news of her pregnancy and the arrival of her daughter a secret from the media.

The actress in a new interview shed light on her pregnancy and how Radha changed her life. Talking to ETimes, Shriya said her daughter is now nine months old, and that it was not possible to hide her from the world any longer. The 39-year-old added that Radha was born in Barcelona and she planned the baby with her husband during Covid-19, saying it was the best time to start a family.

“She’s already a well-travelled baby who has been to quite a few parts around the globe. I feel so happy; it’s like a child has given birth to a mother. Radha is my best friend," Shriya told ETimes.

On her journey of becoming a mother, Shriya said her pregnancy period went off smoothly and she had a normal delivery. Shriya got married to Andrei, a Russian tennis player and entrepreneur, in 2018.

In another Instagram post, the 39-year-old also revealed she had contracted Covid-19 in August this year, but is currently fully recovered.

Advertisement

On work front, Shriya will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR which will release on January 7, 2022. She also has other Telugu and Tamil projects as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.