Shriya Saran Shares a Glimpse of Fun Dancing Session with Daughter Radha and It's Aww-Dorable; Watch

Shriya Saran is currently spending quality time with her close ones. The Drishyam actress is an avid social media user and she often treats her fans to interesting glimpses from her personal and professional life. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared an adorable video of mom and daughter dance time with Radha in the garden and the fans are in awe of it.

Dressed in comfy blue top and denim shorts, Shriya Saran danced along with her little bundle of joy. Along with the short clip, she wrote, “I love you forever always, near and fear closer together, everywhere I will be with you, everything I will do for you."

Advertisement

On Monday, Shriya Saran was clicked with husband Andrei Koscheev in Mumbai as the lovebirds stepped out for a dinner date. While the actress star looked gorgeous in a pastel green dress with floral embroidery, her hubby accompanied his ladylove in a basic checkered shirt and blue denim.

Shriya often shares treats fans with stunning pictures and videos. Earlier this month, the actress shared a couple of beautiful pictures from a family vacation in Goa.

Advertisement

For those unaware, Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev exchanged wedding vows in Udaipur in 2018 after dating for many years. The pictures of their nuptials are something out of a fairytale. Later in January 2020, the couple welcomed their firstborn, baby girl.

Speaking on her professional front,, Shriya Saran will be seen as the leading lady in Chandru’s directorial, Kabzaa. She will essay the role of Madhumathi in her next. Touted to be an action entertainer, the project will feature Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep as the protagonist. The Vikrant Rona actor will be seen as the engrossing character, Bharagava Bakshi in the flick.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Shriya Saran is also filming for her Hindi venture, Drishyam 2. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is the second installment of the 2015 thriller, Drishyam. With Ajay Devgn as the lead Vijay Salgaonkar, the original film also had Tabu in a pivotal role.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.