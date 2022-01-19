Shriya Saran Shares Pic in Lehenga Choli; Trolls Target Her Over Loose Blouse

The use of online trolling to insult, harass, or embarrass others has become increasingly pervasive in recent years. Recently, actor Shreya Saran, who became a well-known face following her performance in Ajay Devgan-starrer Drishyam, was targetted by trolls on social media because of her outfit.

Shriya Saran shared on Twitter a picture wherein the actor posed in a stylish lehenga and choli. While some fans praised her beauty, others appeared to focus more on the clothing than Shriya, making derogatory remarks on her loose blouse.

Well, the actor loves to be on social media, keeping her fans updated by sharing her latest work and what she’s up to. Earlier, she shared pictures of her best bonding with her daughter Radha, on her Instagram account in the joy of her completing one year.

The posts show the mother and daughter in a joyous moment together. Apart from this, she recently paid tribute to the late Kathak legend, Pandit Birju Maharaj, by sharing a video of her performing with the Kathak star.

On the work front, Shriya will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. In this, she will be seen as Sarojini, sharing the screen with Ajay Devgan, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, she will also be seen playing a lead role in a Tamil supernatural thriller, Naragasooran, directed by Karthick Naren and produced by Badri Kasthuri.

