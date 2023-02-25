The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards red carpet was a star-studded affair. From Alia Bhatt to veteran actress Rekha, everyone looked stunning but it was Shriya Saran who stole the limelight with her outfit and priceless smile. She happily posed for the shutterbugs in a satin cord braided draped saree from the shelves of Rimzim Dadu. She paired it with a satin cord braided bustier. The braided style is Rimzim Dadu’s hallmark design. See Shriya’s photos on Instagram which left the followers gushing about her looks. Needless to say, the diva has ticked all the boxes right in her fashion checklist. Shriya wrote in the caption," Thank you, Grateful ".

A user appreciated the fact that she is ageing like a fine wine. Another also requested her to make a comeback in Tamil cinema.

Shriya has caused a stir in the showbiz recently with her role in Kabzaa and most importantly, her dance moves in the song Namaami Namaami. The Internet was abuzz with the glam looks of Shriya who danced her way to the audience’s hearts. Aishwarya Rangarajan’s euphonious vocals, Kinnal Raj’s thought provoking lyrics and Ravi Basrur’s music made this number a must watch. Equally spectacular were the rich visuals which have elevated the emotional quotient of this number.

You can listen to the song here:

Shriya Saran was also part of the recently released film Drishyam 2. It starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu in crucial roles. Akshay Khanna was also part of the film. Drishyam 2 also became the only third film to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the box office in 2022. Karthik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra: Part 1 were the other two films in this section.

