Shriya Sharan Reacts to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Myositis Revelation, Says 'This Is Passing Phase'

Despite her health condition, Samantha has been focused on work. She has been promoting her film Yashoda, which is doing a fabulous business at the box office.

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 08:19 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition.
Drishyam 2 fame Shriya Saran has sent her best wishes to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently revealed that she had an autoimmune condition called Myositis, which makes your immune system attack the muscles. The disease could be caused by one or more multiple conditions that lead to inflammation in the muscles.

During a recent interview, Shriya reacted to Samantha’s diagnosis and said that the Yashoda star would come out stronger. “She (Samantha) is a strong girl and a beautiful girl inside out. I wish the best to Samantha. She is so talented. This is a passing phase. She will come out stronger," Shriya told Bollywood Bubble.

Despite her health condition, Samantha has been focused on work. She has been promoting her film Yashoda, which is doing a fabulous business at the box office. In a recent interview regarding the film, Samantha addressed reports sharing misinformation about her health and clarified, “I am not dying anytime soon."

In an interview, Samantha confessed that even getting up from her bed was difficult for her on some days while on some days, she is ready for a fight. She then addressed the reports claiming it was a life-threatening condition and issued a clarification.

RELATED NEWS

“As I said earlier, there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more. It’s been three months now. I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw many articles that I have a life-threatening condition. No, I don’t. It’s an autoimmune condition. It’s draining and tiring. I’ve always been a fighter and I will fight," she said.

