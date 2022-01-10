Shruti Haasan Admits She Said 'I Love You' First to Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan shared a fun video on Instagram which shows her and her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika participating in a trendy quiz. The challenge is a popular one on the photo-sharing platform and is specially made for couples. The clip shared by the actress on Sunday gave a sneak peek into the current status of the duo’s relationship. The video began with the question “Who was interested first?." In reply, Shruti pointed the finger towards her beau. The next question’s response revealed who is more protective among the two in the relationship. The answer involved both of them pointing fingers at each other.

Shruti also admitted she was the one who said “I love you" first and Santanu approved of the same. To answer the next question, “Who is most likely to start an argument," Shruti stood guilty by pointing at herself. “Sleepy faces," she captioned the post. Shortly after the post was shared on Instagram, Shruti’s sister, Akshara dropped a comment that read, “Truly a good morning," accompanied by a series of laugh-out-loud emojis.

Last month, Shruti was invited as a special guest on the talk show The Love Laugh Live Show hosted by Mandira Bedi. The actress opened up on how she would choose to hide her relationship earlier. Shruti said she pretended to be single for the longest time. “Because people were like ‘you have to appear that way, you have to appear desirable, available’," she confessed.

“And one day I was like, ‘For whom? For what?’ I also felt like it was disrespectful to my partner– to hide it," added Shruti. She also said that while nobody knows if it will work out or not, it is important to respect your environment and the people in it.

Next, Shruti will star opposite Prabhas in the upcoming Indian action thriller Salaar. The film directed by Prashanth Neel has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages and will also be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil. The actress will also feature in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next.

