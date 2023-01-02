Shruti Haasan and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Mass Mogudu Song To Be Out on January 3

Veera Simha Reddy, a much-anticipated movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan, has entered the race for Sankranthi release. During the Makar Sankranti, on January 12, the movie will be released in theatres. The action comedy will compete at the box office alongside Thalapathy Vijay’s Varasudu and Waltair Veerayya, starring Chiranjeevi. The film’s official release date was announced along with a brand-new Balakrishna poster that was posted by the filmmaker. Nandamuri Balakrishna will appear in Veera Simha Reddy in a never-before-seen action avatar.

Lately, Veera Simba Reddy released a new track titled Maa Bava Manobhavalu with a grand launch event at a popular theatre in Hyderabad. The song is the ideal holiday theme for the masses. The energy and dance movies starring Balakrishna are a visual feast. The song features Indian Australian model Chandrika Ravi and Balakrishna showcasing their vivacious personalities through dance.

Advertisement

Another update from the sets of Veera Simba Reddy’s awaited song Mass Mogudu will have a grand launch on January 3, 2023, at 7:55 PM. While announcing the team, a poster from the song made fans go into a frenzy. In the poster, Shruti Haasan donned a red and golden shimmery dress with complementing shades. Nandamuri Balakrishna poses decked up with golden sherwani. The poster is enough to answer all queries that Mass Mogudu could well turn out to be the first hit track of 2023 in the South cinema.

The film’s female lead is Shruti Haasan, and it marks the Tollywood debut of Kannada actor Duniya Vijay. He will portray the drama’s antagonist. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be featured in the movie in a significant part.

Following Veera Simha Reddy, Balakrishna will collaborate on an untitled drama with F3 director Anil Ravipudi. Soon, more information about this movie will be released. The remaining cast and crew of the drama, which was lavishly financed by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens label, have not yet been disclosed.

Read all the Latest Movies News here