Shruti Haasan, Bhavana to Star Opposite Balakrishna's in His Next Film

After wrapping the shoot for his upcoming action thriller “Akhanda ", actor Nandamuri Balakrishna will now start focussing on his next venture, which will be directed by Gopichand Malineni. There have been a lot of rumours about the female lead in Ballaya’s next movie. And now the director of the film has put all the rumours to rest after Gopichand declared that Shruti Haasan has been finalized as the female lead for Ballaya’s next.

Shruti has previously delivered a superhit performance in Gopichand’s ‘Krack’. S. Thaman is composing the musical score for the movie. According to hearsay, there are two female actors in the Gopichand directorial. Besides Shruti Haasan, actor Bhavana, who has acted in many Telugu movies in the past, could play the second female lead.

Advertisement

In this movie, Balayya is going to do a dual role. The movie seems to be set in the backdrop of the Rayalaseema-Karnataka border. The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Gopichand has made a name for himself as a director with films like Don, Pandaga Chesko and Balupu. Balakrishna is rumoured to be playing the role of a Swamiji in the movie.

Meanwhile, Akhanda was scheduled for May 28 release, on the occasion of NTR Jayanti. However, the second wave of Covid-19 forced makers to postpone it. The official release date of the movie is not known yet.

According to reports, the online streaming platform HotStar and Star TV have secured digital and satellite rights respectively for this movie. With the completion of shooting for “Akhanda", Balayya will start another film, produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy, under the banner of Dwarka Entertainments.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.