Shruti Haasan Calls Prabhas ‘Absolute Darling’ As She Wraps Salaar Shoot

Shruti Haasan is all set to star alongside Prabhas for her next film titled Salaar. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has wrapped shooting for her part in the film. In the Telugu action-thriller, the actress will be playing the role of Aadya.

“AND it’s a wrap on SALAAR for me. Thank you Prashant sir for making me your Aadya.. you are exceptional. Thank you @actorprabhas for being beyond wonderful the absolute darling and @bhuvanphotography for just being so kind and being you @hombalefilms it was lovely working on this special film with ALL of the team that was filled with positivity and truly felt like family by the end of it. So grateful (sic)," wrote the actress. Check out her post here:

Apart from Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, the film also stars south superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashant and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The film also marks Prabhas and Prahant’s first film together.

Earlier in an interview with an Indian Express, Shruti had said, “Salaar is a large and exciting project and I’m super happy to be a part of it people can expect all of the amazing layers that Prashanth Neel always brings to his films and my role is pivotal to the story and that’s all I can say really."

Apart from Salaar, Shruti also has a Hollywood project in her kitty titled The Eye. The actress has also wrapped shooting for the same. Earlier speaking about the same, she told Indian Express last year, “I’m really excited for people to watch that film and I had the best time working with such an incredible team and having the opportunity to tell such a beautiful story."

Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy with the shoot of his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film, Project K, with director Nag Ashwin. In the movie, he will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Prabhas also has Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in his pipeline.

