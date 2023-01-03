Shruti Haasan Calls Shooting for Waltair Veerayya's Song Sridevi Chiranjeevi ‘Uncomfortable’; Know Why

Chiranjeevi fans are super excited to witness the megastar on big screen in his upcoming action drama Waltair Veerayya. The GodFather actor recently shot for the film’s romantic dance number Sridevi Chirajeevi with Shruti Haasan amid snow clad mountains in France. While the song is visually appealing, Shruti Haasan wasn’t comfortable during the shoot of the song. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress revealed the same in her recent interview.

Shruti Haasan did not really enjoy filming the song in a snow-clad location. Sharing her experience of shooting for the song, Shruti told PinkVilla, “I do hope and completely be very honest that I don’t have to do another song in the snow wearing a saree because physically it is so uncomfortable but I guess, people still want to see it and we will have to keep doing it. It is truly uncomfortable for a woman."

Earlier, Chiranjeevi himself gave a glimpse of the stunning location in a BTS video, posted on Instagram. He wrote alongside the video, " #waltairveerayya reporting from #lesgets , South of France #littlesurprise #waltairveerayyaonjan13th."

Waltair Veeraya as well as NBK and Shruti starrer Veera Simha Reddy, both are releasing during Sankranti. “We cannot be nervous about the film but we can do our best when we are on set and I think we all have really worked hard. These are two superstars with huge mass fan following and I’m excited to be a part of it. Yeah, I think it’s quite rare to have the same moment, same producer," said Shruti Haasan told the entertainment news portal.

For the uninitiated, Waltair Veerayya features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and this is her first film with Chiranjeevi. Waltair Veerayya will have action, mass, romance and a lot of dance. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad composed an album consisting of melodious as well as mass numbers.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film is produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, while GK Mohan is the co-producer. Arthur A Wilson cranks the camera, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

