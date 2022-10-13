Shruti Haasan Doesn't Feel the Need to Justify Her Cosmetic Surgeries, Says 'It’s My Body...'

Shruti Haasan is an exceptional actress and has definitely taken after her legendary father Kamal Haasan. Her diverse filmography consists of gems like D-Day, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Srimanthudu, Balupu and Yevadu to name a few. Apart from being a stellar actress, Shruti is also hailed for her beauty. As such, the actress has not been reluctant about her cosmetic surgeries and usage of fillers to accentuate her look.

In a candid revelation to Hauterrfly, Shruti emphasised on how she is not accountable to justify her desires to look a certain way. She explained, “I did get my nose fixed and it was very obvious I got my nose fixed. My nose was broken and quite different from before and I did my first film with my old nose. And people are like she’s just using the deviated septum excuse. No, I did have a deviated septum, it hurt. But if I could make it prettier, it’s my face, why wouldn’t I? It was that simple."

Adding to this, Shruti also expressed that if she decides to get more beauty enhancements in future, it’s her body and her choice. She stated, “I don’t feel the need to justify why I want to look a certain way for myself. They said, ‘Did you get fillers?’ Yeah. I did. ‘And tomorrow, would you get a facelift?’ Maybe, maybe not. who knows? It’s my body and those who want to do whatever they want to or don’t want to, I don’t condone it. I don’t want people to say that Shruti is asking everyone to get fillers. No. If you want to do it, do it. If you don’t want to, then don’t. Let me do what I am doing."

The Welcome Back actress also revealed, “People tell me I don’t look like a heroine. Shruti has a foreigner’s face. She’s very talented but she doesn’t look Indian enough but I have only been cast as a village girl in the majority of my films. It’s been very confusing to me."

On the professional front, Shruti Hassan would be headlining films like Reddy Garu, Waltair Veerayya and Salaar.

