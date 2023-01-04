Shruti Haasan Hits Back at Trolls Targetting Her For Acting Opposite Senior Actors

Shruti Haasan has a long list of films to her credit. The actress has had a busy year in 2022 as well, with films like Crack opposite Ravi Teja, and Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakil Saab. Her upcoming projects include Veera Simha Reddy opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi-starrer Walter Veeraiyya and Salaar opposite Prabhas. She may have an enviable lineup of films to her credit, but she is still thought of as an easy target by trolls.

For most of her career, Shruti has worked with senior leading men, who are almost double her age. Even in her upcoming projects, apart from Prabhas, all her co-stars are way senior to her. Shruti is now being trolled for working with heroes who are way older than her, with some saying she has to resort to this due to a lack of opportunities.

Shruti has now given a befitting reply to all these trolls. In a recent media interaction, the actress said that age is just a number in showbiz. One can act as long as they are alive if they are talented, she said. Furthermore, she pointed out that she is not the only actress who has gained fame from acting opposite older actors. Shruti said a lot of leading women have done that.

The actress has just bagged her first international project, The Eye. Directed by Daphne Schmon, it stars Mark Rowley in the lead role. The film, which is touted to be a psychological thriller, is currently being shot in Greece.

